Stantec promotes Cynthia Labelle to science and technology leader for Texas Buildings practice

Leading global design firm Stantec has promoted Cynthia Labelle to science and technology market leader for its Texas Buildings practice. In this role, Labelle will lead the Texas business development strategy for science and technology out of Houston. She will also ensure alignment with the Stantec’s larger Texas Buildings strategy while providing leadership and oversight to grow the firm’s portfolio in Texas.

Labelle brings more than 25 years of experience in architecture design to her new role. She has a long track record of successful project completion, leading teams through all project phases to meet clients’ needs effectively and efficiently. She has significant experience in life science and engineering projects as well as contributing as a thought leader both locally and nationally. In her five years at Stantec, Labelle’s work has focused primarily on science, research, and higher education projects. Her experience also includes industrial and corporate campus development.

As the science and technology market leader, she will work with Stantec’s Texas Buildings leadership to maintain and build the firm’s presence in the market and create strategies and define actions for winning work.

Labelle earned a Bachelor of Architecture and a Bachelor of Arts in Architecture and Art/Art History from Rice University. She also earned a Graduate Diploma in Affordable Housing from McGill University in Montreal. Her project experience includes the design of Tarleton State University’s Engineering Building, Texas Woman’s University Science Research Commons, and most recently Prairie View A&M University’s Engineering Classroom and Research Building.

